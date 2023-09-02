Ex-gratia: Listen to concerns of the public – Labour expert

Business News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Labour Expert, Austin Gamey, has emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the people of Ghana regarding the emoluments of Article 71 officeholders.



He highlighted that since it is the taxpayers who bear the burden of these emoluments and not the government, it is essential to listen to their concerns and take appropriate actions.



Mr. Gamey expressed this view while participating in a discussion on TV3's News 360.



He emphasized that the public's concerns have been growing over the years, and it is essential to consider the experiences and perspectives of the taxpayers who ultimately fund these emoluments.



He also noted that the newly-formed five-member Emoluments Committee which was inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should take into account the state of the economy and the public's sentiments.



He suggested that the committee should recommend a freeze on emoluments given the economic challenges facing the country and cautioned that any proposed increases should be met with public outcry.



The Emoluments Committee, chaired by former Chairperson of the Public Services Commission Dr. Janet Fofie, has been tasked with determining the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 office holders, as well as considering salaries and allowances of political office holders or any other offices deemed fit per the constitution.



The committee's composition was advised by the Council of State, and its terms of reference include examining other relevant ways to fulfil its mandate.



President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the committee's work should consider the challenges facing the national economy and address concerns surrounding the remuneration of public officers, particularly Article 71 officeholders.