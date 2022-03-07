Event vendors badly hit by coronavirus - Kate Hassan

Business News of Monday, 7 March 2022

We will bounce back soon, Event Vendors Association



Some workers were laid off, event vendors as they bemoan impact of COVID-19 on businesses



COVID-19 affected our supply chain, Kate Hassan



The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 impacted event organizers negatively, President of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana, Kate Hassan has said.



According to her, though other businesses were also affected by the pandemic, their industry was badly hit to the extent that they were almost pushed out of business.



She indicated that some workers were laid off at the peak of the pandemic and as it stands now, event vendors are trying their best to cover up for refunds from customers, among others.



Speaking to CitiBusiness in an interview, Kate Hassan said, things are however getting back in place and she is hopeful event vendors will bounce back on track soon.



"The pandemic hasn’t only affected the event space, we all have been affected as a country. For our space, it is more tragic because, we’ve lost a lot of businesses, monies, payments with the banks to the extent that we had to lay off some of our workers and we know that our supply chain is very long so it has really affected our supply chains and it hasn’t been easy at all," she said.



"We are still trying to cover up for refunds and bank payments and the interest going up every and every day. It’s still tough but once we have life, we still believe we can be able to sort things out. As compared to last year, things are getting better with the vaccines in place and other things and we understand how the pandemic works, it’s getting much better and we are looking forward to a brighter future and a strong industry," she added.



The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of the food and hospitality industry, particularly in Ghana.



The food supply chain and hospitality sector have been paralyzed by the initial restrictions, inevitably leading to unemployment among cooks and kitchen staff, as there is no instrument such as "short-time working" schemes in Ghana to absorb the situation.