'Even NDC didn’t do this!' - Mireku Duker pained over anti-Ofori-Atta MPs

Business News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker has expressed his disappointment over threats by his fellow NPP MPs to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is not removed.



George Mireku Duker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, said the issue could have been solved internally without the hullabaloo.



According to him, no human is 100% perfect, so it doesn't sound right that the NPP MPs will gang up on the Finance Minister.



“… when it happens that your party and your government cannot resolve issues internally but must resort to making public pronouncements it is not the best. Sometimes we have to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. If I were the president and MPs from my own party are berating me in public while I have not broken any law, I will be offended.



“That is the pain I feel. I don’t think all ministers of past governments have been 100 percent perfect. I don’t think MPs of any of these governments come together to force their president to sack their ministers. I don’t think so, it has never happened before" he lamented.



Mireku Duker contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' recalled when some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wanted then Finance Minister, Seth Terkper gone; saying despite their disagreement, they didn't organize a press conference demanding his dismissal.



“Not all NDC (National Democratic Congress) MPs were happy with Seth Terkper but they never organized a press conference demanding for his removal".



