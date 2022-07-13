European firms deliberately dictating market conditions to rip off cocoa farmers – COCOBOD

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana and Ivory Coast account for almost 60% of world supplies for cocoa beans



Ivory and Coast and Ghana to join forces in ending unfair pricing regime



Full implementation of LID critical for cocoa farmers – Joseph Boahen Aidoo



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo has accused European companies of deliberately implementing market conditions that rip off cocoa farmers' products on the global market.



Ghana and Ivory Coast account for almost 60 percent of world supplies for cocoa beans with many European companies depending on the two countries.



Despite this, Joseph Aidoo believes cocoa farmers from the two countries have rather been made worse off owing to an unfair pricing regime which he says is being dictated by European countries.



Addressing European firms in the cocoa value chain in Ghana, the COCOBOD boss indicated that Ghana and Ivory Coast are keen on joining forces to end the unfair practice which has not been beneficial to many cocoa farmers.



“As we speak, there is a huge shortage of the commodity in both countries for supply; but still, prices are down. When there is a surplus, prices are down; when there is a deficit, prices remain low.



These occurrences are baffling and we must interrogate them. This also informs us that there is some kind of deliberate attempts and schemes to keep the prices down by global actors,” he is quoted to have said by Joy Business.



The COCOBOD CEO also bemoaned the worsening living conditions of cocoa farmers who play a vital role in the global cocoa value chain.



“We have to look for a more thriving and sustainable industry to bring into focus the farmer who is at the centre-stage of production. The entire industry risks collapsing if the cocoa farmers’ operations are not prioritized,” he stressed.



He continued, “We believe that we have a peculiar quality in Ghana and Ivory Coast so that over the years, the industry has paid a premium for that. Now the premium is being discounted and it is very disheartening to see premium being discounted.”



Boahen Aidoo argued that the practice where premiums are also discounted without prior engagement must also be addressed.



“What it means is that once premiums are discounted then the industry is telling us to inform our farmers to also discount the quality of the cocoa, but I don’t think that is what the consumer wants,” he explained.



The COCOBOD boss said it will continue to make frantic efforts to ensure cocoa farmers in Ghana maintain a certain level of quality for purchasers of cocoa beans.



This, he explained would encourage more European companies to pay more for cocoa beans.



In conclusion, Joseph Boahen Aidoo underscored the importance of fully implementing the Living Income Differential (LID) of $400 per tonne to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.





MA/PEN