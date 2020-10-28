Press Releases of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: European Union

European Union deploys Election Observation Mission to Ghana

The European Union is aimed at supporting peaceful, credible, and transparent elections

In response to an invitation by the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Ghana, the European Union (EU) will deploy an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the general elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.



Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Mr. Javier Nart, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer.



High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said: “The deployment of this Election Observation Mission confirms our long-term commitment to supporting peaceful, credible, and transparent elections in Africa and elsewhere around the world.



Under the leadership of Chief Observer Mr. Javier Nart, the EU EOM will provide an independent assessment of the electoral process and work together with Ghanaians to strengthen further the country’s democratic institutions.”



The Chief Observer, Javier Nart, said: “It is a great honour for me to lead this Election Observation Mission, which I assume with a great sense of responsibility. For the third time, the EU accompanies the election process in Ghana and I trust that state authorities, political parties and all candidates will play their part in promoting a peaceful and credible process.”



The Core Team of the EU Election Observation Mission consists of 9 election experts who will arrive in Accra on 31 October and stay until the completion of the electoral process. On 7 November 40 Long-Term Observers will join the mission and will be deployed across Ghana’s 16 regions. Up to 30 locally, recruited Short-Term Observers will reinforce their capacity on Election Day.



After Election Day, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Accra. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders after the finalisation of the entire electoral process.



Background



This EOM is the EU’s third EOM to Ghana after two in 2008 and 2016, as well as an Election Follow-up Mission in 2019.



The EU has a long-standing partnership with Ghana. We share a broad common agenda to promote regional economic integration, peace and security, democracy, rule of law and human rights as well as to tackle global challenges.



Issued by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell





