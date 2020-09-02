Business News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GNA

Ethiopian Airlines resumes flight to Accra

The Airline is currently serving more than 70 destinations worldwide

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, is resuming flight to Accra from September 3, 2020.



The Airline is currently serving more than 70 destinations worldwide, a statement issued in Accra said, and urged customers to satisfy destination entry requirements such as health certificates and filling health declaration forms if required.



It said up to date destination entry requirements could be found on the Airline’s website using the link:



https://www.ethiopianairlines.com/aa/travel-updates.



The statement said as countries continued to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian Airlines was ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff.



"Ethiopian is pleased to welcome back business and leisure travellers to these destinations," it added.

