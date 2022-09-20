Ethanol, a safer, cheaper energy choice for Ghana – ACEP

Business News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

The Executive Director at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye, has stated that Ghana needs to lean toward the use of ethanol as a safer energy choice as the world advances.



He said ethanol is a cheaper energy source that can help generate electricity and also reduce the carbon components in the environment.



Speaking at the launch of a report on ‘Promoting Ethanol as a Clean Cooking Alternative in Ghana as reported by norvanreports.com, he asked: “Can you imagine Ghana developing a technology that generates electricity cheaper, than conventional energy that the world may need that automatically opens up a global market for us and we have to participate in that space.



"If you check our carbon footprints about 50 percent of that is coming from the use of food fuel and also from burning bushes in our context. If Ghana were to eliminate the use of wood cooking in the next five years, we automatically become net zero because we would halve our carbon footprint.”



Ben Boakye stated that the use of ethanol presents an opportunity that can help create jobs, and provide easy access to other technological markets.



“Ethanol produces a very important switching mechanism for us, which can create jobs, it provides easy access for other markets to be explored and we need to optimize the uptake of ethanol for cooking purposes and also incentivize its production, beyond this we seeking to engage academia, research institutions to look at the alternatives for generating ethanol in the country to make it cheaper,” he said.



