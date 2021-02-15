Press Releases of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Stratcomm Africa

Esther Cobbah on the Board of International Public Relations Association

Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, founder of Strategic Communications Africa Limited

The founder of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier total communications agency, Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, has been voted to the Board of the globally respected International Public Relations Association to serve a two-year term.



This follows her previous term as a co-opted member of the Board between 2019 and 2020.



In 2019, the multi-award-winning Communication Specialist became the first Ghanaian to serve on the board of this prestigious organization. She has also been a judge on the Association’s globally acclaimed Golden World Awards since 2015.



Peter Agbeko, a member of IPRA in Ghana says, “I feel really proud to see a fellow Ghanaian serving on the Board of an Association whose membership is drawn from the world over.



Esther will, without doubt, fly the flag of Ghana high with her exceptional capabilities in communications.”



Esther says, “it is indeed an honour to have the opportunity to serve on this Board and to help advance the positive impact that public relations can have in well-being globally.



I look forward, particularly, to joining hands with other Communications professionals in Africa and globally in helping stimulate development, peace, good health, and well-being on the Continent using communication as a vital tool.



I will be challenging the membership with an insistence that Africa matters!”



Phillipe Borremaus, President of IPRA says, “We are delighted to have Esther voted on to the Board after her service as a co-opted member. We will continue to be enriched and inspired by her impressive contributions to our work. At IPRA, our global reach is something we celebrate.



We aim to use this to be of benefit to the countries from which our membership is derived and to the world at large. We know that ethical, open and trustworthy communications can save and improve lives, bring peace and break down walls of ignorance, especially during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic.”