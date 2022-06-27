Establishment of BRCs key to government’s industrialisation agenda – Trade Minister

Business News of Monday, 27 June 2022

GEA to manage BRCs under franchise agreement – Trade Minister



Private sector operators, NGOs urged to use BRC services



67 BRC established across Ghana – Alan Kyerematen



Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has underscored the importance of the establishment of Business Resource Centers (BRCs) as part of government’s industrialisation transformation agenda.



He noted that for Ghana to achieve its Industrial Transformation Programmes such as REP, it ought to be re-aligned to provide the institutional support infrastructure for government.



Speaking at an event on June 27 to mark the national launch of Business Resources Centres across the country, Alan Kyerematen said the intervention seeks to comprehensively support the 1D1F business promoters investing in manufacturing enterprises in districts under the 1D1F initiative.



“The BRCs seek to expand access to a comprehensive range of Business Development Services, professional consulting services and critical regulatory support services to every District for the benefit of all other MSMEs."



“I believe that some of you who have travelled to different parts of the country might have come across the magnificent, functionally designed buildings with the inscription, Business Resource Centre. The remarkable progress made over the past 18 months with the establishment of the BRCs demonstrate the immense potential the BRCs offer to the business community in Ghana,” the minister said.



He further called on private sector operators, Development Partners, and Non-Governmental Organisations to use the services of the BRCs which are situated across the country.



Alan Kyerematen on his part expressed gratitude to the funding partners such as International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) who have through their resources committed to support government’s Industrial Transformation Programme.



He also highlighted the restructuring, repositioning and rebranding of the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) and funding support provided for the establishment of the 67 Business Resource Centres (BRCs).



“I am happy to announce that, the newly established BRCs will be operated and managed under a Franchise arrangement with Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) as the Franchisor and private sector operators as Franchisees.”



“In preparation for this, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has supported REP and GEA to develop Franchise Models, Standard Operating Procedures and Systems for the management and operations of the BRCs,” he added.





