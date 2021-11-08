Establish regional offices for development, progress of cashew industry – MP to government

Business News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana’s export regime for commodities is making significant gains



Cashew nuts, cocoa beans, aluminium among top earnings for Ghana



• MP calls for establishment of regional office for progress cashew industry



Member of Parliament for the Techiman North Constituency, Ofosu Adjare, has admonished the government to further expand the development of cash crop, cashew fruits.



According to the legislator, the establishment of regional offices across the country will ensure the progress and development of the cashew industry is apt as it rakes in more revenue and creates employment.



“Mr. Speaker, the time to act is now. As a country making every effort to consolidate our gains to sustain our middle-income status, it is incumbent on us to take advantage of the prospect we have."



“I, therefore, pray the august House to urge the government to as matter of urgency constitute regional offices to oversee the progress of the cashew industry, for employment generation and expansion of the economy for the development of mother Ghana,” he said.



Madame Ofosu Adyare said this in a statement on the floor of Parliament in Accra last week.



Meanwhile, cashew nuts in the second quarter of 2021 topped the list of commodities exported for Ghana.



For cashew nuts, which is the primary export commodity for Ghana, it accounted for US$116.17 million, representing 36.70 percent of the total exported non-traditional items for the period.