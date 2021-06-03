Esinam Afi Seade, youth and women in leadership advocate convenes young leaders in Ghana

Press Releases of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: Lounge Publication

Women in Leadership advocate, International trade advisor and former SRC President of the University of Ghana, Ms. Esinam Seade, has set out to empower the youth with her debut leadership forum dubbed the Election Lounge.



This event seeks to bring together individuals with experience in leadership and governance and those who nurse the ambition to run for office in the near future. It intends to empower young individuals, beef up their leadership credentials and enhance their ability to lead.



This initiative among others is part of Esinam’s effort to encourage the Ghanaian youth and ensure that they are on a path to discovering themselves as they make a case for their inclusion in leadership and governance to address the underwhelming level of youth representation.



Its ultimate objective is to help upcoming leaders understanding leadership in its entirety and ascertain their reasons for wanting to be in these positions as well as how they can support or positively influence national governance.



Esinam has dedicated time and effort to similar projects in the past. Recently to commemorate International Women’s Day, she spent time speaking to a section of students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Pentecost Students Association, international platforms such as TedX, the Air Namibia Women Summit among others and also often offers mentoring for young women.



She currently works as an International trade advisor and a project manager at the delegation of German Industry and commerce in Ghana. She also served as the second female SRC president at the University of Ghana and continues to impart lessons learnt to young individuals around her. Esinam as part of her service to society often engages in philanthropic activities to lessen the impact of the coronavirus on individuals and families living in rural communities.



The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at the YOTA skills hub in Accra.