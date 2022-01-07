Environmental impact assessment of Keta Port Project to be done early 2022

Business News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Director of the Keta Port Project, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei Jnr. has disclosed that environmental impact assessment (EIA) of the port project will be done early in 2022.



Speaking on the Eye on Port program, Dr. Adusei revealed that soon after the Christmas holidays, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority will advertise for expression of interest for experts to conduct this assessment.



He said the Authority anticipates that the environmental impact assessment (EIA), which will provide how much the developmental project will affect the situating environment, will begin in March, and expected to last 10 months.



The Director of the Keta Port Project indicated that it is after this assessment, that the government of Ghana through GPHA would consider investors for the physical development of the port.



He revealed that the findings of the feasibility studies conducted for the port project was in line with GPHA’s expectations for the project.



Dr. Adusei revealed that upon evaluation of the feasibility studies that has been conducted for the port’s development, GPHA will consider investments into the development of a cruise terminal, a ship repair facility, a fishing harbour in addition to cargo terminals.



He said the USD600M cost of the project which was announced a few months back is intended for the 1st phase of the project which would include dredging works, reclamation, construction of the breakwater and other basic marine works.



The Director of the Port of Keta project revealed that the masterplan for Keta is for a port facility that would transform into a port city just like has been demonstrated in Tema.



He expressed confidence however that the physical construction of the port would begin before the end of the current NPP administration.



Dr. Adusei emphasized the need for all stakeholders and the general public to be cognisant of the fact that port development takes an elaborate planning process.



As a result, the Director of the Port Project encouraged all interested parties and citizenry to channel their energies in supporting the Port project which would transform the Keta area, the Volta and Oti Regions and increase the fortunes of Ghana.



He said GPHA, while the EIA is being conducted, GPHA will be intensifying its stakeholder consultations to ensure that everyone is fully in sync with the developmental project.