Entrepreneurship is the surest way to deal with unemployment - YEA

Business News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Deputy Chief Executive of Youth Employment Agency, Ibrahim Bashiru, has opined that the surest way for Ghana to move from the problem of unemployment is through entrepreneurship.



According to him, it is time the youth of Ghana move from the desire for white-collar jobs to becoming entrepreneurs.



“Thousands of people are coming out of universities and all they are seeking to do is to get offices and put on a very nice neck-tie and a suit. It is unfortunate Ghana is not able to meet this demand. That is why it is my candid opinion that entrepreneurship is the way to go,” he stressed.



He was speaking at the Green Edition of the Ghana Job Fair on August 17, 2022.



He further outlined the various initiatives the YEA has employed to help address the unemployment canker the country faces.



He notes that unemployment is a national security issue that needs to be dealt with properly.



“Unemployment is a national security threat globally and Ghana, we are the worst. Research has shown that unemployment leads to a lot of social vices and when there is unemployment, it means that you and I cannot sleep in our houses comfortably. It is against this backdrop that the government has put in place a lot of policy measures to ensure that the issue of unemployment is addressed.”



According to him, the Youth Employment Agency “from 2018 to date, through the collaboration of GIPC, NEIP the forestry commission we’ve created 150,000 jobs for young people in this country.”



He explained that “In the next three weeks, we will be collaborating with the Ghana Health Service to create 5000 jobs. In the next month we will be training about 5000 artisans, we have set up an artisan directorate and very soon we will train 5000 artisans.”







Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ