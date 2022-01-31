Entrepreneurs, Corporate Executive Awards nomination open

Business News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has opened nominations for the twelfth edition of Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards 2022.



The deadline for nominations to be entered for Ghana’s most prestigious awards for entrepreneurs & corporate executives is 14th February 2022.



Award winners would be honored at a business gala dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the theme “Entrepreneurship in the Digital Era”.



Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards was established in 2010 by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to celebrate and honor successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and public officers who have had a significant and positive impact on a society built a legacy and have demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership, corporate leadership, built public service leadership, sustained business performance, Integrity, Vision, and business Innovation in Ghana while serving as role models to inspire Ghana’s next generation of business leaders.



The Entrepreneur and Business Executives Award categories include Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade Award, Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of all time Award, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Award, CEO of the Decade Award, Entrepreneur of the Decade Award, Entrepreneur Personality Award, Woman Entrepreneur Award, Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Entrepreneur Award, Start-Up Entrepreneur Award, and Most Promising Entrepreneur Award.



Others are Outstanding Business Executive of the Decade, Business Leader of the Decade, Business Personality of the Decade, Overall Best Corporate CEO of the Year, Executive Chairman of the Year, Public officer of the Year, and Board Chairman of the Year in all the sectors of the economy.



It said: “The Greatest Entrepreneurs of all time awards would recognize entrepreneurs who have revolutionized business, opened opportunities for others and impact felt for generations, their accomplishments are varied and not easily compared.



The Entrepreneurs of the Decade Award criteria are for entrepreneurs and business executives who have built a legacy and have demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership, sustained business performance, integrity, vision, innovation within the past decade and the year under review.



The Corporate Executives Award criteria are for corporate executives who have demonstrated Corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Vision, and Innovation within the year under review.