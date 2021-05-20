Enterprise Village to launch, grant free pass to promote start ups in Ghana

Press Releases of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: Enterprise Village

Start ups, you are no longer without adequate help! Christmas has indeed come early for most startups in the country with the launch of the Enterprise Village, a modern hub that caters to the many needs of budding entrepreneurs and start up businesses.



Nestled in the central location of Accra (Dzorwulu), the Enterprise is both a startup Incubator and co-working space designed to facilitate just the right environment for both you and your business to flourish.



The Enterprise Village can be likened to that faithful midwife that holds your hand throughout the birth of your baby and provides support long after the baby has been born. Because, let’s face it, birthing anything including businesses can be a terribly intimidating and downright frightening process. At the core of their philosophy is the view that, with the right tribe Sstartups can thrive.



It does take a village



That’s what they say in raising a child, and that’s what the Enterprise Village believes is true in growing and establishing your business. Enterprise Village (EV) therefore is that community furnishing relevant assistance and support to its members as they build their businesses. At EV, members rally around one another in achieving their objectives and true success for them is one that is collective.



Their services



They offer a curated array of co-working, office, and meeting spaces at competitive prices. Their virtual office spaces and dedicated desks are also reasonably priced.



The Beneficiaries



Who are the beneficiaries of this initiative? You qualify as a beneficiary if you fall in the scope of any of the categories listed below :



If you are already building your business and looking to increase revenue, find new market sources and looking for training, funding and capacity to scale, look no further, the EV is your one stop shop.



If you are a working professional looking to start a side “hustle” or looking to start a business; the EV is the place to go for support and guidance. The experienced entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and community organizations in the Enterprise Village are here to lend a helping hand to start you on your way toward success.



If you are prototyping your Minimum Viable Product, EV provides you with resources pertaining to funding, marketing, event support etc.



If you are someone looking for a career change (low level to mid-level professional), the EV is here to help you with where to look first then on how to navigate the unfamiliar territories associated with such change.

Business co-working space, a digital hub, Incubator, we offer a variety of support to Entrepreneurs in Ghana.



At Enterprise Village, we're here to help you Get Started, Get Funded and Get Going.



The Launch



The official launch of the Enterprise Village is slated for the 20th May 2021 at 5 pm GMT. The event will be hybrid in nature (both in person and virtual) and will have its theme as “What does it take to build a unicorn?”. Unicorn by the way, is the financial parlance used to describe privately owned startups with a value of 1 billion dollars. A subject that will surely resonate with several startups in the country.



Examining the success stories of notable startups such as Flutter Wave, Mpharma, Stripe, Complete Farmer, the theme “What does it take to build a unicorn?” will seek to answer pertinent questions such as;

1. What have these startups done and are doing so well?

2. What boxes have they checked to be on the path of achieving the coveted status of a unicorn?

3.hat makes up their strategy?

4. How do they get funded and mentored?



Get connected online to the event on https://theenterprisevillage.com/launch



WHAT PROBLEMS ARE THEY ADDRESSING?



In Ghana, most communities are faced with diverse problems. Startups identify these problems and try to provide solutions for them. However, their well-meaning ventures are not without challenges

Three of such major challenges include:



1. Lack of Financial Support: Lack of access to financial facilities to enable innovative entrepreneurs scale their businesses. This is especially true in the case of impact-focused entrepreneurs.

2. No Access to Market: Limited Access to Market, Business Development Services, and market-oriented accelerator programs hinder the growth of early and growth-stage businesses.

3. Talent Scarcity: Inadequate Staff Development Programs continue to be constraints for Startup owners to find thriving talent to build ventures that actually scale and return revenue, eventually profit.



WHY CHOOSE ENTERPRISE VILLAGE?



Funding



Enterprise village offers acceleration/ incubation programs backed with funding, this helps startup entrepreneurs to thrive and focus on the core business. This is a holy grail for many entrepreneurs in the startup community.



Community



We’re a growing community of startups, experts, and investors building an environment for startups to thrive in. Our community is one of like-minded people who serve as both your sounding board and cheerleaders.



Support



You have our consistent support from training and consulting to market access. Every startup needs a strong backbone in order to metamorphose into a unicorn.



GRAB YOUR FREE WORKSPACE FOR 24HRS



Enterprise Village’s principal focus is to identify, train, connect and fund entrepreneurs and businesses. This one-day free pass is the opportunity for you to see firsthand what sets us apart from others. You get access to our coworking space for 24hrs. Follow this link:



https://theenterprisevillage.com/free-pass/ to access your FREE PASS.