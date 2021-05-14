Enterprise Life names Diana Hamilton, Kofi Kinaata as brand ambassadors

Press Releases of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Enterprise Life

Ghana’s foremost life assurance company, Enterprise Life, has introduced critically acclaimed gospel music superstar, Diana Hamilton, and multiple award winning hiplife artiste, Kofi Kinaata, as Brand Ambassadors.



Speaking at a short ceremony to unveil the two music icons at the Advantage Place in Accra, Managing Director of Enterprise Life, Mrs. Jacqueline Benyi, said associating with personal brands that exude the same values as Enterprise Life goes a long way in building trust among life insurance users and providers.



“As thoroughbreds, we continue to gallop towards ensuring that the purchase of life insurance solutions become a normal occurrence in the lifecycle of the average Ghanaian. This means that we have to think of new ways to get everyone involved, from millennials to the grassroots of the informal sector. We believe that the propagation of the life insurance agenda through personal brands, which command respect and admiration from the Ghanaian people, will go a long way to build trusting relationships between life insurance users and life insurance providers.



We believe that this brand association will help increase insurance uptake and penetration to a wider market, who hitherto have remained untapped,” said Mrs. Jacqueline Benyi.



She added that: “With this brand association partnership, we hope to make known to the Ghanaian people that we are dedicated to bridge the gap between our solutions, their reach and our targets, through the scope of icons they understand, trust and find appealing. And more importantly I am excited at the choices we have made in the selection of our partners. There is not a single doubt about the influence they yield in homes, in market places, in religious circles and at places of entertainment. Name them anywhere and they are simply loved.”



Speaking after the unveiling ceremony, gospel sensation, Diana Hamilton, said: “It gives me a sense of pride for a reputable brand like Enterprise Life to want to associate itself with my brand. I personally set very high standards for myself in everything I do, be it in my music or fashion career. This honour of being a brand ambassador sets a new standard for me and I am grateful to Enterprise Life for this.”



Known for her hit song, Adom, Diana Hamilton is an inspiring gospel musician with an astute sense of fashion. She has several awards to her name. She won the 2021 Most Streamed Female Act of the Year Award and was nominated among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch.



On his part, Kofi Kinaata, encouraged his fans to take insurance seriously and asked them to speak to Enterprise Life should they have any inquiries on insurance. He said “I have known Enterprise Life all my life and I am glad to be associated with them. Insurance is a big deal because no one knows what will happen tomorrow and it is always important to prepare when the unfortunate happens.”



Kofi Kinaata, born is well known for his creativity and versatility using Fante in his rap, earning him the accolade the Fante Rap God (FRG). Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer taking the highlife genre by storm.



Kofi Kinaata has a slew of awards and accomplishments to his name including Songwriter of the Year, Best New Artiste of the Year (2016), Highlife Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year (2017), Songwriter of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Highlife Song of the Year (2020) all at the Ghana Music Awards.



In February 2020, he won the Hybrid song of the year at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2019.



Enterprise Life, Your Advantage.