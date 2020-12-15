Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Enterprise Life

Enterprise Life, Vodafone, MicroEnsure, Prudential Life unveil an all-inclusive insurance product for customers

Enterprise Life, Vodafone, MicroEnsure and Prudential Life have introduced SafeNet for customers

Enterprise Life, Ghana’s leading life insurance underwriter has partnered Vodafone Ghana, MicroEnsure and Prudential Life to launch an all-inclusive mobile insurance product known as SafeNet for customers. SafeNet is underwritten by Enterprise Life Insurance Company Limited and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Limited.



The product has been designed to offer customers various insurance benefits including hospital cash compensations, accidental injuries and disability cover as well as life insurance. SafeNet offers simple, easy and convenient insurance options that allow customers to pay as little as GH¢0.50 to enjoy these exceptional benefits.



In line with its commitment to lessen the economic impact of the COVID -19 pandemic on customers, Vodafone Ghana through SafeNet is offering subscribers free insurance cover for the next six months. The service will however be enjoyed by customers who have a cumulative spend of at least GH¢5 or more of airtime in the previous month.



Customers who recharged more will get to enjoy more cover and ultimately more claims at no cost to them. Customers who would like to access more insurance plans to secure themselves and their families can enjoy higher claims at very competitive premiums.



Speaking on the Partnership, Mrs. Solace Odamtten- Sowah, General Manager Operations, Enterprise Life said this was another great opportunity to bring life insurance to the doorstep of as many Ghanaian as possible, thus supporting the growth of life insurance in Ghana.



Commenting on the service, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Unit (CBU) Director said:



“As a business, we are always looking for ways to meet our consumers’ needs and also stay relevant in the market. Mobile insurance is one of the areas we would like to employ to cushion our customers in these COVID-19 times.



SafeNet allows customers to pay certain premiums in order to enjoy insurance cover monthly. We developed this to offer our customers a simple and safe way to enable them to bounce back swiftly should the unexpected happen. Customers can access the insurance by dialing the short code *592# to activate any of our unique services.’’



Commenting on the service, Leona Abban, Country Manager of MicroEnsure Ghana said:



“We are excited to be partnering with Vodafone on this unique product which is underwritten by two of Ghana’s leading insurance companies - Enterprise Life Insurance and Prudential Life Insurance. We hope this relationship grows to enable us to provide Ghanaians with more innovative initiatives.”



Vodafone Ghana has over the period partnered renowned insurance companies to introduce industry-first packages for its customers and mobile money agents. This forms part of the Telco’s commitment to continuously offer customers great value by addressing their major pain points.

