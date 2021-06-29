Enterprise Insurance donates to the Accident Victims Support Foundation

Press Releases of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Enterprise Insurance

Enterprise Insurance Company Limited (EIC) in partnership with the Accident Victims Support Foundation (AVSF) on June 23, 2021, donated mobility aids worth GHS 13,225 to some road accident victims. The items were in the form of wheelchairs, crutches, Zimmer frames, arms ling, and anklets.



The AVS Foundation is a humanitarian organization that engages in public sensitization programs, and often partners with the National Road Safety Authority and other recognized bodies. AVSF seeks to improve the standard of living of road accident victims.



The items donated are to be distributed to the following hospitals: St Luke hospital Apam, St John hospital BA, Suhum Government hospital, Tamale Regional hospital, Bolga Regional hospital Bolgatanga Akuse hospital, Interpreting Teaching Hospital Cape coast.



Speaking on behalf of the AVSF, the chairperson Honourable Elizabeth Sackey, expressed her appreciation to Enterprise Insurance for their immense support and assured the management team that the donation will go a long way to help the victims in their recovery. Reverend Cyril Benedict Crabbe, the President of AVSF, augmented the chairperson’s speech and reiterated their appreciation to EIC for the kind gesture.



On behalf of management, Akosua Ansah-Antwi, the General Manager, Operations, at Enterprise Insurance assured the AVFS and the representatives of the accident victims that Enterprise Insurance is in the business of supporting in times like this.



She said EIC’s core business is about providing the needed insurance for customers and paying the required claims promptly when the unforeseen happens. She further assured the AVSF of EIC’s support in their future endeavors.