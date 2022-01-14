Ensure Ghana gets second gas processing plant – Dr Prempeh to Ghana Gas Board

Business News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged the Board of the Ghana National Gas Company to ensure the establishment of the country's second gas processing plant.



Stressing the importance of gas in the nation's industrialisation agenda, Dr Prempeh said the country's second gas processing plant, in his view, is long overdue "especially as the population expands and over 70% of our fuel requirement for power generation is met by natural gas."



The Energy Minister said this when he joined the Board at their maiden meeting for 2022.



The meeting provided the opportunity for open and frank discussions on the company's future, which is inextricably tied to Ghana's Gas prospects.



Dr Prempeh reminded the Board of the crucial role that the company has to play in Ghana's LPG for development agenda and within the country's commitment to the Paris Agreement.



Further to this, the Board was also reminded of the key contribution it has to make with the relevant stakeholders in realising the President's Petroleum Hub vision by 2030.



As sector Minister, Dr Prempeh stated that he remains optimistic that with hard work, teamwork, tenacity of purpose and an unalloyed sense of patriotism, the energy sector will continue to provide the needed support for the national economy.