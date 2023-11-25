Enrol with SSNIT now and enjoy its future benefits – Director General

Business News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Ofori TenKorang, Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has advised self-employed Ghanaians between the ages of 15 and 45 to enlist in the SSNIT so that they might profit when they retire.



Speaking to reporters at the opening of the 2023 SSNIT Mobile Service Week in the Bono regional capital of Sunyani, TenKorang used the occasion to urge the working population aged 15 to 45 to register with SSNIT as soon as possible.



He further stated that the opportunity to be a part of the SSNIT contributors is limited to the aforementioned ages, and that after you reach the age of 45, you would be unable to register to be a part of the contributors, emphasising the importance of registering now.



He once again urged those contributors who had stopped contributing for one or two reasons to resume immediately since it would go a long way towards helping them in the future.



He said the scheme offers unique benefits and provides value that no other pension product offers.



He explained that the scheme provides old age pension, survivors lump sum, invalidity, and emigration lump sum.



SSNIT is currently encouraging self-employed persons to register with the Self-employed Enrollment Drive (SEED).



SEED is an initiative that guarantees contributors who qualify for regular sources of income a monthly pension from old age until death and offers disability insurance to contributors in the event of invalidity, among others.



SSNIT also exempts members from paying National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) charges and, most of all, assures that every worker gets social protection.



Justina Owusu Banahene, Bono Regional Minister, complimented the leadership of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust for their huge efforts in ensuring that the entire working population is enrolled for a secure future.



She urged everyone, especially self-employed Ghanaians, to register so that they can benefit from their contributions when they retire.



The Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Aware, who also attended the programme, stated that the pension scheme is the largest entity in Ghana that is supporting the country in a series of developmental agendas and that the contribution of formal sector workers alone is insufficient; thus, there is a need for informal sector workers to also contribute to help in nation-building as the country plans on a promising future for contributors.



He also affirmed that no scheme in Ghana offers the benefits that SSNIT offers.