Enough of family and friends’ business – Kpebu tells Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Ofori-Atta to resign

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for excessive borrowing that has plunged the country into a financial crisis.



According to him, the President’s family and friends have become the most beneficiaries of the loans the country borrow.



He was speaking during the “Ku me Preko Reloaded" demonstration on November 5, 2022.



Kpebu noted that it is a corrupt act to allow the finance minister to benefit from the loans Ghana takes.



“This is because for every cedi we borrow, every dollar we borrow, Databank gets a cut which is wrong. We can’t allow this conflict of interest. In this case, that is corruption,” he said.



He also noted that President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta have breached provisions in Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution, whiles calling for the resignation of the leadership of the country.



“Thousands of our fellow citizens have come out to send a message to President Akufo-Addo that enough of the family and friends’ business, that he must resign.



“He came to superintend over a government that is family and friends and, in the process, they have benefited from every cedi and every dollar we have borrowed, which is wrong and which has led to the current economic crisis,” he stated.











