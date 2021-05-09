Enoch Boateng tops all at Stanbic/Opemsuo radio Twi Spelling ‘Akansis’

Press Releases of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

To help us stay associated to our culture and roots, Stanbic Bank Ghana and the Ashanti Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), operators of Opemsuo 104.7 radio in Kumasi have organised a special spelling contest in Twi on Friday, May 7, for traders at the newly constructed Kejetia Market.



Four finalists: Enoch Boateng, Belinda Akua Pra, Kwabena Gyamfi and Maame Comfort battled out their authority on the Asante-Twi language when they were given words, phrases and axioms to spell using Twi alphabets, consonants, vowels and diagraphs.



Branch Manager for Stanbic Bank, Harper Road, Mr. Anthony Asare noted the significance of keeping our culture alive and why Stanbic invests in creative initiatives and edutainment programs such as this.



“Standard Bank as a brand is well cast in a traditional African setting and appreciates the social codes and practices that characterise Africans; that is why we keep shaping the cultural calendar of the continent we call home and aggressively driving its growth.



We support access to inclusive, quality education (formal and informal), the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities, and help Africa harness the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution”.



“Maintaining native language does not only benefit personal social spheres, but also, personal career opportunities, and thereby the economy at large. Those who are losing native language fluency due to English assimilation are missing out on the cognitive and academic benefits of bilingualism”, Mr Asare added.



In Ghana, a significant proportion of children enter school not speaking the language of the classroom, as the education system favours the use of national or ‘global’ language instead of mother-tongue teaching. Education is often carried out in English.



After three (3) rounds of a fierce contest, Master Enoch Boateng from Abuakwa was adjudged winner of the Twi spelling competition and took home, a brand-new home theatre set, 32-inch Television and branded souvenirs, all provided by Stanbic Bank.



“I am very grateful to Opemsuo radio and their key Sponsor, Stanbic Bank. As an individual, knowing and being able to read and spell in my mother tongue is a matter of pride. It boosts my confidence and creates awareness in the mind while also helping me connect with my cultural identity in a better manner. Thank you for the opportunity to keep learning”, said Enoch.



First and second runners up, Miss Belinda and Master Gyamfi also received branded Stanbic items and home theatre sets each.



General Manager of Opemsuo Radio, Nana Bosie-Amponsa congratulated the winners for their resilience and enthusiasm to stay true to their culture, in a world where the growing age of digital and internet, particularly the use of social media, is fast propelling acculturations.



“Our local languages are shrinking in usage as people, which should be of concern because it is largely the cause of the declining pockets of cultures on verge of extinction. We at Opemsuo believe that the degree of proficiency in one’s heritage language is intrinsically connected to self-identity. That is why culture focused programmes dominate our radio content, one of them being the Twi spelling competition which was gracefully powered by Stanbic Bank Ghana”, he noted.