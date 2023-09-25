Engineers being paid GH¢1,500 as monthly salary by Sentuo Oil unfair – Social media users

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2023

A contract offer by Sentuo Oil Refinery, circulating online, for the position of engineer at a monthly salary of GH¢1,500 has fueled the rage of a section of Ghanaians who are demanding accountability from the government.



The GH¢1,500 salary includes SSNIT deductions and other Income tax deductions.



There was also an earlier report of the company paying some workers GH¢800.



The government granted Sentuo Oil over GH¢200 million in tax exemptions for the construction of the refinery.



Ghanaians argued that if the government granted tax exemptions to a foreign company, its citizens must be treated fairly when they work in those institutions.



According to a document sighted by GhanaWeb, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, submitted a request for parliament approval to consider and approve the waiver of “Import duties, Import NHIL, Import GETFUND, Import VAT, and EXIM levy, amounting to Ghana Cedi equivalent of Two Hundred and Six-One Million, Six Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Three United States Dollars (US$261,648,353) in favour Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited.”



Sentuo Oil Refinery Ltd was said to be applying for a Strategic Investor, under section 26 (4) of the GIPC Act 2013, Act 865 on materials and equipment.



The document also stated that the president granted executive approval for the tax waiver in its letter dated February 6, 2023, for the consideration and action of Parliament.



However, the refinery is said to have a bigger capacity than the Tema Oil Refinery but employs only about 420 personnel whereas TOR employs more than 650 personnel



“The refinery anticipates employing about 420 personnel. Staffing for the Refinery primarily consists of process units and auxiliary facilities personnel and is therefore driven by the characteristics of the Refinery's facilities which range from complex processing units to somewhat simplified utility and offsite systems,” parts of the document read.



“In addition, a second major driver is that the Refinery operates continuously with a minimum annual on-stream time of 8,400 hours. For continuously operated units, there will be three shifts rotating in the daily cycle with a fourth shift required as relief, while for non-continuously operated units, two shifts or one shift according to needs,” it added.



X (formerly Twitter) users have shared their opinions on the treatments that are meted out to Ghanaians who work in foreign companies.



Sentuo Oil Refinery which the government has granted over $200m in tax exemption has offered its engineer monthly salary of paltry GHS1,500.00



The country has really cast and as a matter of urgency the government must call this company to order. pic.twitter.com/UMtduwzl5J — StatsGH (@StatsGH) September 25, 2023

That’s slave labour, boosted by government grant. — SeNNa (@HRHDukeofMK) September 25, 2023

Even without a degree, this is an insult, a travesty of justice — WK Dziewornu-Norvor (@WKDLive) September 25, 2023

Engineer 1500gh ????????

Some bosses are wicked too much — BREAST BOARD CHAIRMAN (@NUFUO_MU_IGP1) September 25, 2023

If any engineers goes to accept this Ghc1500, even though you have no respect fo urself the most disappointing aspect of all of this the complete embarrassment you going to bring to noble engineering profession — 2Legit2quit (@Inkredible_B) September 25, 2023

