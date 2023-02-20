Energy sector stakeholders take stock of 2022, set to deliver for 2023

Business News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Sector players in Ghana recently convened at Royal Senchi to plan for the industry in 2023 amidst global challenges to the sector.



Stakeholders convened to discuss issues bothering five thematic areas in the sector including keeping the lights on, keeping the nation moving and increasing shares in our petroleum resources. It also includes our Energy Transition agenda and indeed, Local Content and Local Participation in the energy sector.



The meeting which is expected to reset the sector and inject new energy started on Friday, February 17 and will end on Monday, February 20, 2023.



At the meeting, it is expected that 'stakeholders will reflect on the happenings of the past year, take stock, and appreciate where we stand, and the way forward. We will engage in dispassionate discussions and forge strategies aimed at ensuring a robust energy sector to support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda'.



ENERGY SECTOR WORK PROGRAMME RETREAT 2023



The Ministry of Energy and its sector agencies continue to prioritize the sector’s vision which is anchored on Five (5) main policy areas; keeping the lights on, keeping the nation moving and increasing shares in our petroleum resources. It also includes our Energy Transition agenda and indeed, Local Content and Local Participation in the energy sector.



In line with this, we have convened at Senchi for the 2023 Work Programme retreat of the Ministry and its agencies. For the next three (3) days from Friday, 17th February to Monday, 20th February, we will be reflecting on the happenings of the past year, take stock, appreciate where we stand, and the way forward. We will engage in dispassionate discussions and forge strategies aimed at ensuring a robust energy sector to support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.



I am confident that the confluence of views that will be expressed here at this retreat by way of presentations, questions, contributions and resolutions will further consolidate the energy sector’s determination in actualizing the vision of His Excellency the President for the sector.



We continued our deliberations at our intensive retreat, with a deep dive into the operations of power and petroleum sectors. As sector Minister, I have apprised myself with the current positioning of the various agencies which provides a firm basis for policy directions at different levels.



I remain fully committed to leading an energy sector that is equipped with the benefit of insight, hindsight and foresight to continuously deliver on the mandate of keeping the lights on and the nation moving in the overall context of our country’s socio-economic development.







