Energy Ministry will partner Societe Generale on strategic projects – Prempeh

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said the ministry would continue to engage Societe Generale to complete some strategic projects in the power sector.



He made these remarks when the delegation called on him at his office on Tuesday



The delegation affirmed their organization's willingness to partner with the government to provide funding for its flagship projects.



They were optimistic that they could be a favourable partner in these ventures with their track record of versatile work.



Dr Prempeh assured them that it was a step in the right direction to have such a partnership, judging from the many projects on the power lines that are pending completion.



He said Ghana remains open to investor-partnerships that can fetch the economy the progress and prosperity it requires.