Energy Ministry not mandated to fix street lights – NAPO

Business News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has indicated that his outfit is not mandated to fix streetlights.



According to him, it is the responsibility of the local government in the various cities and towns to ensure that road furniture, which includes street lights, is fixed.



Speaking on Peace FM, the minister sighted other developed countries in the world that do not have streetlights.



“There is something called roadside furniture, streetlights, traffic lights, road markings, sheaths, and barriers. So, in every country, it is the local government and the roads people in the city that come together to fix street lights. When you go to Germany, there are no streetlights on the autobahn because it is not the duty of the Energy Minister of Germany to fix street lights.”



However, the minister said that the levies charged by the local government are to be used to finance the operation of the street lights.



“When you get to the Cities, it is the duty of the cities to fix street lights. So, the street lights they’ve done it in an artistic manner. So, it is not the duty of the Energy Ministry to fix street lights. It is the local government that has to own street lights, and the cities and towns have to pay for the streetlights. It is to be owned and operated by the local government in partnership with the Energy distribution company in the area.”







