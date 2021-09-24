Energy Ministry committed to increase access to modern forms of energy

Business News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has reiterated the Ministry of Energy’s commitment to increase access to modern forms of energy.



This he said are part of an overarching plan to ensure universal access to electricity by 2024 and will be a huge improvement from the current 86.63% electrification access of the population.



Dr. Prempeh made these remarks when he addressed the first E-mobility Conference organized by the Energy Commission in Accra.



He further made the point that even though the nation is proud of its electrification status as a country, we have a peculiar situation of overcapacity, which does not only costs government money but impedes the growth of the energy sector.



“It is on the back of this situation therefore, that the Drive Electric Initiative emanates, within the broader context of the E-mobility initiative launched in 2019. Government wants to create productive demand to meet our supply and thus open up the market for renewable energy,” he said.



The Manhyia South legislator also said as the world moves away from the conventional automobile engine vehicles to electric vehicles, it has become necessary that Ghana moves with the times as a way of ensuring that the country does not become a convenient dumping ground for used fossil-fueled vehicles.



“Our climate change mitigation efforts are very much course and this is underpinned by my Ministry’s close working relationship with the Ministry of Finance to secure import waiver for 100% electric vehicles,” he added.



He continued, “I had an opportunity in June this year and today of test-driving an electric vehicle and I state without equivocation that electric vehicles are the future and the future is here with us”.



Dr. Prempeh expressed the confidence that with the synergy among the Ministry of Energy, the Transport Ministry, Energy Commission, regulator of the sector and the private sector, Ghana will soon see the penetration and growth of electric vehicles for the benefit of the citizenry.