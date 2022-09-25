Energy Minister promotes Ghana’s offshore oil blocks in Texas

Business News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Ghana’s Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is in Houston, Texas, United States of America with some senior officials of the Petroleum Commission, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, and GOIL on an oil and gas roadshow. They are seeking to promote five available oil blocks offshore Ghana.



The delegation which also includes officials from Base Energy is marketing the available oil blocks offshore Ghana.



These are Deep-Water Cape Three Points Block, Offshore Cape Three Points South Block and Shallow Water Cape Three Points Block.



It also includes the Southwest Saltpond Block as well as the Expanded Shallow Water Tano Block.



At the strategic roadshow event, which was planned to coincide with the maiden Africa-Houston Energy Summit, Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said Ghana has four sedimentary basins of significance to oil and gas, namely; Western, Central, Eastern, and the Voltaian.



He said the Western basin has Ghana’s three actively producing deepwater oil and gas fields.



Dr. Prempeh added that the Voltaian basin is onshore and the remaining two are largely offshore. Most parts of the offshore basins are open for Exploration and Production activities. He said GNPC is currently exploring the Voltaian Basin to establish its prospectivity, following which the basin will be open to investors.



The Minister told investors that Ghana’s stable political and business climate, its highly prospective sedimentary basin with commensurate high exploration success rate, its guaranteed and attractive fiscal terms and the well-defined legal and regulatory framework are key incentives to consider investing in Ghana.



He also highlighted the availability of an existing architecture to support infrastructure-led exploration, which shortens the time between exploration and production.



Dr. Prempeh urged investors to “find in Ghana a friend and partner saying the country is ready to provide the needed support to ensure the success of their operations”.



