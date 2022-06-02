Energy Minister lauds Millennium Challenge Corporation for Kasoa Bulk Suppy Point

Business News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, speaking on behalf of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has expressed the government’s appreciation to the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the United States for funding the establishment of the Kasoa Bulk Supply (BSP) under the Ghana Power Compact II program.



The minister made this statement in an address when he represented, Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the inauguration of the BSP on June 1.



The inauguration was performed by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadou Bawumia on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Deputy Minister, who is also the MP for Sekondi, stated further that he was particularly pleased to learn that a considerable number of Ghanaian engineers were employed to work on this project.



“This is a clear indication of the Government’s confidence in Ghanaian capacity anchored on the need for further capacity building and technology transfer in our energy sector. The government remains committed to this cause of building Ghanaian capacity in all spheres of our economy in general and the energy sector in particular,” he declared.



The Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) is a 435 MWA Capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation, the second-largest bulk supply point in Ghana.



The project is to address low voltage and frequent power outage challenges caused by increasing domestic and industrial demand in Kasoa and its environs, including Senya Bereku, Bawjiase, and Nyanyanu.



According to the Millenium Development Authority (MiDA), executing partners of the project, the US$50m project will benefit 241,508 ECG customers and contribute to a substantial reduction in transmission losses in GRIDCo’s transmission system.