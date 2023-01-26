Energy Minister inaugurates CERT

Business News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday, 20th January 2023, inaugurated an Energy Sector Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) implementation committee in line with the dictates of section 44 of the Cyber Security Act, 2020 (Act 1038).



In his remarks, Dr Prempeh indicated that Ghana’s energy sector infrastructure within the context of the global energy value chain is not insulated from cyber-attacks, which therefore means there must be deliberate efforts at combating such crimes, as the incapacitation and destruction of this infrastructure would have a devastating impact on our national economy.



He further indicated his recognition of the need for effective cybersecurity control in the energy sector. “This, I believe will help us quickly detect and prevent potential cyber incidents and minimize their impacts, even when they occur,” he said



The Minister tasked the committee to among others, harmonise the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that we have a firm grip over the cyber security space of our sector.



“As sector Minister, I remain committed to synergizing our efforts with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) for a smooth implementation process,” he said



He continued” the cyberspace of the energy sector is one that is very important as far as guarding the sanctity of the work we do is concerned. We are thus, prioritizing it with all the seriousness we can muster”



The committee is chaired by Deputy Energy Minister, Hon. Andrew Mercer with support from the Director General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi Boasiako.