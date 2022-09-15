Energy Minister commends BOST for recording profit in 2021

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy has commended Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST)for the company's recording financial turnaround in 2021.



Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BOST on Wednesday, 14 September 2022, Dr. Opoku Prempeh described BOST's profit in the 2021 Financial year as remarkable.



He stated that the company’s GHS164 million profit before tax in 2021 which is a significant improvement on the GHS2 million it recorded the previous year shows that with the right leadership in place, BOST will "execute its mandate of ensuring the nation’s fuel security,"



"This is also happening at a time, where the company is making assiduous efforts at extricating itself from a quagmire of protracted debts”,



"Making a profit of GHS126 million before tax compared to the previous figures of GHS2 million is a remarkable achievement and this is commendable," he said.



Board Chairman of BOST, Ekow Hackman also said that the company is on the right path to declaring dividends in the coming years.



“Passion, performance, and excellence remain at the heart of our business to ensure that we fulfill our mandate as a company and deliver value to the shareholder.”