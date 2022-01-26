Energy: Government committed to increasing utility scale solar – Prempeh

Business News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said the government is committed to increasing utility-scale solar (solar-hydro and hybrid) and wind energy projects as well as accelerating the development of mini-grid solutions in off-grid and island communities in the country.



Dr. Prempeh said this when officials of the Country office of USAID called on him at the Ministry of Energy on Monday, 24 January 2022.



The visit was primarily for them to brief the minister on their Power Africa West Africa Energy Programme.



The officials told Dr. Prempeh about their four-pillar power activity which is optimizing power supply, increasing grid-based power connections, accelerating regional power trade, and strengthening utilities and other power sector entities, all within the framework of supporting the energy sector of the West African Sub-region.



In his remarks, Dr. Prempeh indicated that electricity generation, transmission, and distribution remain a key priority for the Ministry because of their commitment to keeping the lights on and the nation moving.



He further highlighted the ministry’s determination to make power available, reliable, and universally accessible to all.



“Our current electricity access rate of 87.03% does not make us complacent but a motivation to work assiduously towards our national targets,” he stated.



He indicated the government’s commitment to ensuring electricity access to every nook and cranny of the country and, therefore, finds in them worthy partners for this cause.



As sector minister, Dr. Prempeh said he will continue to engage well-meaning stakeholders in Ghana’s energy access pursuits for the progress and prosperity of the Ghanaian people.