Energy Commission to close down uncertified electrical shops

Business News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Energy Commission has begun a nationwide enforcement exercise to close down all uncertified electrical shops in the country.



The exercise is aimed at helping to eliminate fake and inferior electrical wires, gadgets and appliances in the Ghanaian market.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the sidelines of an energy conservation and efficiency forum, Mr Fred Agyei-Brobbey, a Senior Officer of the Commission, explained that the enforcement of the Electrical Wiring Regulations 2008 would control domestic fire outbreaks.



The Commission organised the day’s forum to sensitize the participants, including hairdressers, dressmakers, tailors and shop owners on energy conservation and efficiency to empower them to use electricity wisely.



“We can’t sit back and watch people’s lives and properties destroyed due to the use of fake electrical wires and appliances”, Mr Agyei-Brobbey said, and advised the general public to engage the services of qualified and certified electricians and inspectors.



He said more than 100,000 electricians in the country, the Commission had registered and certified only a little over 11,000 of them, and advised those whose two-year license had expired to renew them.



Touching on electricity coverage, Mr Agyei-Brobbey said Ghana’s electricity coverage stood about 86 percent, and the second widest in Africa after Gabon which had about 91 percent coverage.



Ghana had, however, been unable to achieve the 100 per cent electricity coverage because it was extremely difficult to reach out to and cover some island communities.