Employment Ministry rolls out strategy to create 'Green Jobs'

Business News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has commenced processes towards the implementation of a five-year strategy, aimed at creating decent jobs through the implementation of measures that protect the environment.



The National Green Jobs Strategy, which is being implemented from 2021 to 2025, seeks to support enterprises whose activities help to reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to combatting climate change.



The initiative also forms part of measures being undertaken by the Government towards the achievement of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change targets, which was ratified in 2016.



As part of the implementation process, the MELR in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Monday, held a sensitisation workshop to introduce the Strategy to various stakeholders and solicit for input.



The participants were drawn from the MELR, the National Development Planning Commission, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Environmental Protection Agency, Trades Union Congress, among other institutions.



The ILO defines Green Jobs as "decent jobs that contribute to preserve or restore the environment, be they in traditional sectors such as manufacturing and construction, or in new, emerging green sectors such as renewable energy and energy efficiency."



According to the ILO, these kinds of jobs increased efficient consumption of energy and raw materials, limited greenhouse gas emissions, minimised waste and contamination, protected and restored ecosystems.



It says an estimated 18 million green jobs are expected to be created if the necessary measures and policies are put in place to support a transition from the traditional jobs to a green economy.



Addressing participants at the workshop, Mr Ernest Berko, the Deputy Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the MELR, said the Ministry was keen on creating job opportunities that met decent work standards, hence the development of the Strategy.



"The Strategy has been developed to provide a coordinated framework to ensure policy coherence and inter-sectoral linkages in the implementation of green interventions for job creation," he said.



He said the Ministry engaged all relevant stakeholders in the drafting of the Strategy, adding that the workshop formed part of measures to involve all relevant bodies in the implementation process.



"After this workshop, the Ministry will trigger the various mechanism and measures that are expected to facilitate implementation for timely achievement of the expected outcomes," he said.



Participants at the workshop called for continuous engagement with stakeholders throughout the implementation period.



They also called for the integration of the Strategy into the broader National Development agenda to help expedite action on the document.