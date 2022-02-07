Employers who fail to pay workers contributions liable to five-year jail term – SSNIT

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

SSNIT calls on employers to make desired payment of contributions



No employer must be denied their SSNIT contributions – Legal Services Manager



Domestic workers contribution must be paid – SSNIT to employers



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has indicated that employers that fail to honour their employee's contributions are liable to a jail term of five years or a fine of GH¢2,000.



This is according to the Legal Services Manager at the Trust, Emmanuel Sackey, who says this is in line with Section 64 of the Pension Act.



In an interaction with JoyNews on Sunday February 6, Sackey said that although the directive applies to all employers, it does not exempt domestic workers as suggested by some.



“It is not voluntary, it is compulsory,” he is quoted by MyJoyOnline.com



In addition, acting Public Affairs Manager for SSNIT, Charles Akwei Garshong explained that while some employers may argue that domestic workers salaries cannot be counted as part of regular income, it is not enough justification to deny anyone their SSNIT contributions.



“You’re under obligation to register and pay that person you have engaged as a house help. You have engaged that person for service and you are paying him/her directly or indirectly, so you’ll need to get to our office, let’s sit down and agree on how the payment is going to be made,” he is quoted by MyJoyOnline.com



“…Probably, for now, you would say no one will come to your home and check, but when we [SSNIT] get to know, we’ll come after you with court summons,” Charles Garshong cautioned.



The two officials of SSNIT however urged all employers to comply with the standards and rules of the Trust and law by making the desired contributions of their employees.