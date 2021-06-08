Employ people on merit – Terkper to government

Business News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Former Finance Minister, Mr Seth Tekper, has asked governments of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to strive to employ qualified people irrespective of their political persuasions, to serve the country.



Although he recognizes that there are some key positions that must be occupied by political appointees, he said, appointing authorities must strive to rope in qualified persons from other political backgrounds.



Mr Terkper told Yaa Titi Okrah on Onua FM on Monday, June 7 that in order to realize the needed development in the country and to also get the best out of people, employment must be based on merit.



“If we want to develop the country on merit I think we should also employ people when they qualify, be it NPP or NDC. Obviously, there are certain positions which are political in nature those ones are certainly opened to Ministers."



“We know from the PNDC that there are many people in the current NPP who served the PNDC because they didn’t have a strict political colour until the NDC came."



“So I think there is some merit in saying that we should pursue merit and employ the best people for the country.”