Emirates named ‘Outstanding Airline Company of the Year’ at Ghana’s West Africa Business Excellence Awards

Press Releases of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: Emirates

Emirates Airline has won the ‘Outstanding Airline Company of the Year’ award at Ghana’s West Africa Business Excellence Awards, held at The Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.



The award was in recognition of the airline’s focus on customer health and safety as a top priority amid the pandemic, in addition to meeting and exceeding their expectations through innovative products and services. The accolade also acknowledges the airline’s commitment to outstanding business standards in its sector, whilst demonstrating a high standard of service delivery, competitiveness and innovation.



The event was attended by distinguished business and government representatives and industry leaders, aimed to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of various sectors in their respective West African countries.



Emirates has also received other accolades from the awarding body, including, ‘Outstanding Airline Brand of the Year’ in 2019 and ‘Most Safety and Security Conscious Airline’, in 2018, all affirming the airline’s commitment to operational excellence and innovation, as well as providing award-winning product and service to its customers with an emphasis on the rigorous health and safety measures, both in the air and on the ground.



Cathrine Wesley, Emirates Country Manager for Ghana and Ivory Coast, received the award on behalf of the airline at the event and said, “We are honoured to receive the Outstanding Airline Company of the Year, and to be recognised for our commitment to Ghana, as well as being an active member and supporter of its business community.



During this unprecedented time, we have remained dedicated to serving our customers, connecting them to their families, linking businesses together with their suppliers and partners, whilst ensuring their health and safety is never compromised, at every touchpoint. We all hope to recover together, better than before.”



As a global airline, Emirates is fully focused and committed to its network, and the airline is working hard to rebuild it to a pre-pandemic network. Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time.



Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.



Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.



Onboard, all Emirates cabin crew are fully kitted out in PPEs, lavatories are cleaned every 45 minutes, and all aircraft are deep cleaned in Dubai and go through an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process after every trip. These are but a few precautionary measures Ghanaian passengers can expect.



Knowing their safety and wellbeing is looked after, customers across all classes can enjoy more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals.



Emirates fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 wide-body aircraft also allow customers ample space on flights, regardless of cabin preferences.