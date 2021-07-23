Elmina fish processing plant will be fixed soon - Hawa Koomson

Business News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson has assured that the Elmina Fish Processing Plant will be revamped soon.



The plant, commissioned in 2016 by former President Mahama has remained closed for years, following some technical challenges.



But speaking to the media after answering questions from the MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Samuel Atta-Mills, the minister disclosed the Indian government pledged financial support to replace the faulty equipment to ensure resuscitation of the factory.



She said, “… and so there were some few monies left in the account that they have decided to release for the works of the plant to be operational.”



“I’m waiting for the consultant, he’s currently in India and I’m told he’ll be coming in August, so when he arrives. Without him, we cannot do anything on the plant. He started the project and he knows what the issues are. Himself and the contractor.”



She added that “they promised to come hereby 15th of August. The ambassador is ready to release the funds but he can’t just release the funds because it’s funding that was released to Ghana and when we see the consultant and he writes his report, based on his report is what the ambassador will use to release the funds for the ministry to do the work.”



She affirmed her assurance to ensure the plant was revamped saying “yes, I said yes because when I had the interaction with the ambassador, he gave me the assurance. I know some of the funding was still in the account, but we can’t just go in for it because it’s not our money per sey. They also wanted to know if the remaining money can cover everything.”



On whether the project was her ministry’s priority, she indicated “yes, it is because it’s going to serve a lot of people in the central region. Apart from storing the fish, they would also be producing ice blocks and through that, we can also create jobs for the youth in the area.”



“it’s not the only cold house that I’m working on. All the cold houses around the country are what I’m trying to take charge of. As we speak, the Prampram one has been revamped,” she noted.



