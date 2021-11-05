Electromart to provide customers with a whole new shopping experience

Business News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: Electromart Ghana

Ghana’s largest multi-brand electronic retail outlet, Electromart Ghana is set to offer its cherished customers a whole new shopping experience. This forms part of the company’s plan to better serve its customers, especially during the upcoming shopping season.



The retail giant has opened three new outlets bringing to 25 the total number of Electromart showrooms across the country. Three of the latest showrooms are at Spintex (City Ceramica), Westland (West Legon), and Madina (Old Road). The fourth new outlet can be found in Ahodwo in Kumasi. Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of Somotex Ghana, Nii Ayi Hyde added that the company will soon add a fifth outlet in Ashaiman.



In addition to all its retail outlets, Electromart also boasts world-class service centers in 4 regions of the country. Staffed with experienced and friendly technicians, the service centers ensure that all customer complaints are dealt with promptly.



According to Mr. Hyde, behind the scenes, the company has invested heavily in the training of all its customer contact employees. This coupled with the new look at each outlet is sure to make the coming festive season a most memorable one for all customers of Electromart Ghana.



Known for brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Philips, Bruhm, Orient, Kaiser, Midea, Panasonic, TCL, Tecno, Vivo, Nasco, among others, Electromart Ghana is the retail arm of Somotex Ghana, a member of the Mohinani Group.































