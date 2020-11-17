Press Releases of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Electromart sensitizes shoppers about online shopping to accelerate home deliveries, cashless transactions

Electromart Ghana- Smart Shopping

Owning to our comprehensive approach to work and commitment to enhancing the lives of consumers, with quality, value, innovation in our products and service offering, Somotex Ghana Limited has instituted measures to expand its product reach by investing in an online shopping portal which can be accessed 24hrs around the clock.



The smart shopping solution is www.electromart.com.gh and Electromart Ghana Mobile app which offers shoppers and customers ease and convenience of shopping. Shoppers for the 1st time have the opportunity to appreciate product features and functionality on their smartphones and devices before making a purchasing decision.



Shoppers have 24/7 access to the shop, review products, review services, log complaints, make inquiries and make payments via MoMo, Bank transfers, and Cash on delivery. Download the Electromart Ghana Mobile App on Play Store and App Store today and enjoy amazing gifts and offers.



The introduction of smart shopping constitutes reinforcing our after-sales service support to include Total Mobile Facility Support Services, offering customers top of class after-sales services in their homes, offices, and at their doorstep.



The Mobile Facility Support Service team is made up of highly skilled professionals with technical know-how to address all technical related issues and challenges encountered by any customer or user. Our vision is to delight our shoppers, customers, and anyone that comes in contact with the brand.



Somotex Ghana Limited has constantly evolved to attain distinction since its inception in 1986 with continuous innovation across the commercial air-conditioning sector and consumer electronics.



Our strategic intent for the past 3 decades has employed a ‘first move’ advantage strategy by positioning ourselves as a leader in the assembling and distribution of consumer electronics in Ghana.



The next level of customer service which represents a new era in after-sales service has been key to our growth and success over the past 5 years.



As Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads, we entreat you to remain calm, take precautions, and be informed. We have also instituted measures to ensure your safety in transacting business with us and any of our 21 Electromart showrooms and service centres nationwide. We currently have precautionary measures that support the health, well-being, and safety of all our staff, team members, and their families.



We encourage you to adhere to responsible health procedures to protect yourselves and the people you come into contact with. We entreat you to cooperate with our security team and showroom reps anytime you visit our shop and promote safe practices wherever you find yourselves.

We advise you put to quick practice the following:



*Frequently wash your hands (20min intervals) and Use Hand Sanitizer (alcohol base- 70% +) on a regular basis throughout the day. Trash any tissue after one-time use.



*Avoid touching your face ( skin, mouth, nose, eyes, etc)



*Avoid close skin contact and handshakes. Avoid sneezing in your palms but rather sneeze or cough into your elbow.



*Stay protected and put all preventive actions to practice.



*Stay home if you experience any of the symptoms or even mild cold or flu symptoms.



*Seek medical attention from your family doctor or nearest medical facility.



*Avoid international travels.



Featuring in the range of Electromart innovative service offering is the Consumer Finance Scheme with credible partner financial institutions such as GCB, NIB, CBG, Ecobank, SG-SSB, Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Atlantic Bank, Stanbic Bank, GT Bank, and many more nationwide. Our aim is customer delight and providing access to a variety of personal funding options for every shopper or customer.



Electromart is a 3x CIMG Multiple Award Winner for Best Electronics Retail Outlet in the year 2015, 2016 and 2017. For the Year 2019, Electromart was adjudged the Retail Outlet of the Year by Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG).



In 2018, Somotex picked up an award for the Electronics Company of the Year by Ghana Business Awards owing to a number of successful Corporate Social Responsibility programs to giving back to the communities in which we operate.



With affiliation to the Mohinani Group, a leading manufacturing and trading company, we are poised to leverage on our strong network of operating units, redistribution channels, retail outlets, shops, QSR’s and aftersales team with the aim of caring and delighting our customers/ clients.



The Mohinani Group operates in key growth areas and categories such as Plastics & Packaging (Poly Products, PolyTank & Poly Kraft), Chemicals & Polymers (Somochem), Food Service (Masco Food- KFC), Hospitality (Protea Marriot Hotel), Real Estate (South West & Arabella Estates) and Automobile (Somoco).









