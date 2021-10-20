Electricity Demand: Ghana's largest Bulk Supply Point commissioned at Pokuase

Business News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A 330 kV sub-station has been constructed in Ghana



• The US$47 million electricity distribution facility was funded by the MCC



• Businesses and residents in the northern area of Accra will be beneficiaries



The country’s largest Bulk Supply Point for electricity demand has been commissioned at Pokuase.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, cut the ribbon for the 330/34.5 kilo-volt substation which has been designed to improve the supply and distribution of electricity for consumers in the northern parts of Accra.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, President Akufo-Addo described the construction of the facility as significant to rapidly increasing load demand for electricity supply meant for residents and businesses.



“The essence of constructing the sub-station is to improve power supply quality and reliability to 350,000 existing customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Pokuase, Kwabenya, Legon, Nsawam and neighbouring communities,” he said.



“The Pokuase BSP is also the fourth Bulk Supply Point in Accra and it is the first three hundred and thirty kilo-volts (330kV) Bulk Supply Point in the capital which is also the most technologically advanced substation in Ghana.”



He added the construction of the Pokuase BSP “will also reduce technical losses in the Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo) transmission system and the ECG power distribution system significantly. Ultimately, it will contribute to improving their financial viability.”



President Akufo-Addo emphasised that government was keen on the construction of other Bulk Supply Points in order to increase access to electricity for all.



The Pokuase Bulk Supply Point was funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) with the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and its other partners facilitating the project.



The cost of construction for the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point is estimated at US$47 million.



