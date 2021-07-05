Ekumfi Juice Factory still producing on a large scale, it has not collapsed – Management

Business News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Management of Ekumfi Juice Factory has dispelled rumors it has collapsed



•The company however admitted its operations have been affected by climate change



•The company has so far increased its pineapple farmlands from 1,200 acres to 6,000 acres



Management of juice manufacturing company, Ekumfi Fruit and Juice Factory has dismissed assertions it has been left redundant and subsequently collapsed.



This comes after reports flooded social media indicating that the One District-One Factory juice facility was no longer in production due to a lack of its main raw materials; pineapple and citrus fruits.



But a manager of the facility, Frederick Acquaah in an interaction with Citi News monitored by GhanaWeb admitted the company has had some of its operations affected by climate change though it is still producing on a large scale.



“We are into full production, and we have been accepted nationwide and even the boundaries of the country. We are switching to the next gear, that’s why ADB is coming in to support. This as you know is the one district one factory, so there is enormous support from the 1DIF Secretariat. This trip is also important because of some negative reportage that the factory is off because there are no fruits. It can never be a shut-down, as it was reported,” he explained.



Frederick Acquaah told journalists the Ekumfi Fruit and Juice Factory has so far increased its pineapple farmlands from 1,200 acres to 6,000 acres.



As part of government’s flagship programme, the wholly-owned Ghanaian company was established in 2019.



The production and manufacturing facility has one of the most modern, automated agro-processing plants the country can boast of.



The company first introduced its first batch of products that hit the markets in 2020 ranging from raw pineapple and citrus fruit drinks.