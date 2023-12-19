Ekumfi District woos investors with tax reliefs

Business News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Ekumfi District Assembly has granted two years of tax holiday to prospective investors to explore the investment potentials of the area.



In collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the traditional authorities, the Assembly has earmarked more than 8,000 acres of litigation-free lands awaiting investors.



The Assembly’s move is hinged on untying the district’s age-old poverty tag to accelerate development through its three-prime focus of industrialisation, entrepreneurship, and investment promotion.



Mr Ebenezer Monney, the District Chief Executive (DCE), disclosed this at the district’s maiden “Economic Forum” held at Ekumfi-Narkwa.



Aimed at wooing investors for mutual gain, the forum is a collaborative effort of the Nana Amoasi Charity Foundation and the Assembly, under the theme: “Harnessing the economic potential of Ekumfi: The recipe for growth and development.”



It was graced by seasoned local and international entrepreneurs, heads of businesses, academia, traditional and religious leaders, individuals, and the media.



Carefully selected professionals across sectors in a series of well-researched presentations overwhelmed the participants about the economic, socio-political, cultural, agricultural, and natural resources endowments of the district.



Presenting the state of affairs of the district, Mr Monney said the area had a comparative advantage in farming tree crops, vegetables, pineapples, pineapple tourism, processing fishing, salt mining and general.



The Assembly is also seeking support through Public-Private partnership (PPP) for the construction of an artificial salt lagoon with warehouses and processing plants at Srafa-Aboano, Ekumpoano and Srafa mpoano.



Also, there is a PPP opportunity for the construction of an ultramodern market and bus terminal at Ekumfi-Abor and inland fishing facilities to be installed at Narkwa, Otuam and Srafa.



For human resource development, the Assembly hopes to train 1,000 youth in gari processing, and 1,000 women and youth in fish processing in 11 coastal communities and develop the 11 coconut fringe beaches into modern hospitality and recreational facilities through a PPP arrangement.



The Assembly also seeks partners for the construction of a ceramic and clay processing facility at Otabanadze, the development of an existing crocodile pond at Abuakwa and investment in large-scale plantation of crops in selected communities.



Of the 8,739.1-hectare available lands, Mr Monney said 1,247 hectares were strategically positioned for real estate developments, 5,455 for plantations, 1,591.1 for hospitality, 261 for salt mining, and 185 for aquaculture development.



Appraising local economic development concepts in the newly emerging district; Mr Kwamena Amoasi-Andoh, a former Programmes Manager of the International Labour Organization (ILO) urged all to prioritise the development of the area as a civic responsibility.



“Bringing local stakeholders together around a table helps build trust, removes mutual suspicion, encourages innovation and social and economic networks,” he said.



Nana Amoasi VII, President of Nana Amoasi Charity Foundation, called on all indigenes both home and abroad not to sit on the fringes but contribute their quota toward the development of the area.