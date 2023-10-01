Effects of climate change causes this businessman to lose over GH¢100,000 in investments

Business News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Issues of climate change continue to affect many lives, and particularly for residents of Dansoman Beach in Accra, they have had their own harsh shares of the relatable effects of this global concern.



For instance, Nii Commey, who is the owner of the Overmas One Beach Resort, feels he is one of the most heavily-hit by this change in the climate.



So far, he told GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu, he has invested over GH¢100,000 in that business.



“I lost over GH¢100,000 here, still, I’m spending money but it’s spoilt. I’ve bought boards, stones to protect here. I need stones… that is what is protecting the hotel now.



“So, if I have more stones here, I’ll be safe; it will be like an island,” he said.



With fears that if he will be homeless should he leave the beach, which has been greatly impacted by the effects of the changing tides, he has continued to stay there, hoping that the government of Ghana comes to solve the issue with the building of a sea defense wall for them.



In the meantime, with each passing day, what is left of his business continues to be washed away by the ‘angry’ sea.



