Effects of E-Levy on digitalisation will be brief - NDPC boss

Business News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government announces imposition of E-levy



E-levy tax will rake in more revenue - NDPC Boss



Stakeholders express displeasure with introduction of e-levy





Director general of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, says the introduction of the e-levy by government will not defeat the country’s digitalization agenda significantly, adding that, instead, it will help rake in more revenue.



Economists, tax payers, and analysts have expressed fears over the possible erosion of the gains made by the country in its digital agenda by the imposition of the e-levy. This according to the NDPC boss, may be the case but for a short while.





He was speaking to Kofi Abotsi on Townhall Talk on Asaase Radio, on Friday, December 3.



He said “So, we have look at it in terms of this, if you come up with any policy, will it affect another policy negatively, neutrally or positively, yes, it might affect digitalisation but that is for a very brief moment”.



“So we do not expect that once you bring it people will accept, yes there will be a reaction but we know in the analysis that it will be a brief moment and people will come back to it because the cost of maintaining cash payment is very very high in our situation and is one of the ways that we can bring it,” the NDPC boss said.



Dr Mensah-Abrampa said studies show countries that initially resisted such levies have now embraced the policy.