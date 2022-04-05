You are here: HomeBusiness2022 04 05Article 1507595

Business News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Educate Ghanaians on E-Levy implementation to discourage panic cashouts – Finance Professor

A Lecturer at the Finance Department of the University of Ghana, Business School, Professor Lord Mensah says communication on the passage of the E-levy and its intended purpose is still not clear to the public hence the panic withdrawals being witnessed.

His comments come after most Momo agents recorded a lot of cash-outs following the passage of the E-levy Bill into law.

Speaking in an interview with Thelma Tackie, on the GTV Breakfast, Professor Mensah called for "proper education on how the E- levy works to discourage cash-outs”.