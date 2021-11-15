Eden Heights offers home to camp Miss Universe contestants for national, international events

Business News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Eden Heights

Naa Morkor Commodore, Ghana’s delegate for the 2021 Miss Universe international pageant, together with the 16 finalists of the 2022 Miss Universe Ghana contest have moved into an ultra-luxurious Eden Heights Home in Accra, which will serve as their camp for the next few weeks as they prepare for the global competition and the national contest respectively.



Naa Morkor will represent Ghana at the glitzy Miss Universe international event slated for December 12, 2021, in Eilat, Israel, while the winner of the national event represents the country in the 2022 global competition.



She was unveiled at a ceremony held recently at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, and she officially carries the Miss Universe 2021 title.



Naa Morkor, who is a model, and a Business Administration undergraduate has promised to make Ghana proud at the international event, saying that she believes the Miss Universe platform will magnify her dreams to impact lives and give voice to her aspirations.



The Miss Universe 2021 international event will be the 70th pageant, and the competition will mark the return of Steve Harvey as host and Fox as the official broadcaster of the show.



Meanwhile, the 16 contestants for the national event have also been announced. They are Ayishetu Napari Yakubu (Brong Ahafo), Racheal Gidiglo (Central), Dorothy Ndede Kojo (Ahafo), -Engracia Mofuman (Ashanti), Magalie Ama Kabangele (Eastern), Paciencia Nketia – Boye (Greater Accra), Vester Obenewaa Amoako - Atta (North East), Maame Antwiwaa Sarpong (Northern) and Antoinette Iddrisu (Oti).



The others are Georgina Elorm Ntem (Savannah), Helen Demey (Upper East), Gifty Boakye (Upper West), Porcia Asiedu (Volta), Vanessa Otuo – Acheampong (Western), Seyram Akpalu (Western North), and Priscilla Gameli (Bono East).



The judges for the national event are Mrs. Menaye Donkor Muntari, National Director, Miss Universe Ghana Organisation, Kweku Bediako Oduro, Founder/Creative Director, Chocolate Clothes Global and Claudia Lumor, Founder/CEO, Glitz Africa/Kollage Media.



According to Mrs. Muntari, whoever wins the Miss Universe Ghana 2021 national event, which was launched recently in Accra, will represent Ghana at the Miss Universe international pageant next year (2022).



She said as organizers of the pageant, they selected Eden Heights, which is a swish residential development located in the heart of West Accra, to house Naa Morkor, Ghana’s delegate to the 2021 international pageant, and the 16 contestants for the national finals because the place offers the perfect regal and serene environment needed to groom the beauties for the keen contests ahead of them.



“The master-planned residential facility offers the ladies the convenience, comfort, security, and peace of mind they need to prepare for their respective tasks,” Mrs. Muntari pointed out.



“Over the next few weeks, the ladies will learn to walk, talk, and work out feverishly to ensure that they are roundly groomed for the two pageants and beyond; and that is why we are excited about the facilities on offer at Eden Heights, particularly the unique residential space, world-class sports facility, and very serene environment,” she added.



The National Director thanked all sponsors as well as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority for their support, saying that the smooth and resourceful collaboration between the two entities and the Miss Universe Ghana Organisation has been remarkable.



She said the Miss Universe Ghana title is centered on three pillars — Tourism, Opportunities, and Service, and expressed the hope that the tourism sector will benefit from Ghana’s participation in the international pageant, which will, in turn, boost the national economy.



“The queens who represent Ghana are trained to establish relationships across the globe and enlighten the world about our country by marking Ghana out as a prime tourism destination,” Mrs. Muntari said.



She said she was very confident that Naa Morkor will make Ghana proud at the pageant in Israel and also pledged her organization’s commitment to selecting the best contestant at the national finals later in December to represent Ghana at next year’s international event.



Mrs. Muntari, a former beauty queen herself, who represented Ghana at the 2004 Miss Universe international contest, urged Ghanaians and all people connected to Ghana to vote massively for Naa Morkor to bring the ultimate diadem home to Ghana. “It is possible,” she stressed.



