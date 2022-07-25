Economy will turn around in next two and half years, we have a track record - Ofori-Atta brags

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has outlined several interventions his government has made in the quest to strenghthen Ghana’s economy.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration is noted for its ability to restore the economy even from the past and the present.



During the presentation of the mid-year budget in parliament, he said this track record shows that the current economic challenges will be resolved in the next two and a half years.



“Mr Speaker, let me be quick to add that we are not wavering at all in our resolve to turn this country around. Ours is a history of turning things around when the country is in crisis. When the NPP took over the reins of Government in 2017, we inherited a challenged economy under an IMF programme, which we successfully turned around and exited the programme in 27 months. If the economy was not on track, we would not have been given the all-clear,” he said.



The minister also indicated that it is at the back of this that “by April 2019, satisfied with the stability that we had brought to the economy and the policies that we were implementing to sustain growth, the IMF gave us the all-clear to exit the programme.”



“Ghana’s growth rate had moved up from 3.7% in 2016, the lowest since 1992, to an average 7% from 2017 to 2019. We had cut the rate of inflation down by 33% over the same period to 7.9% by the end of 2019, average lending rates had dropped from the 30s to 23.6% and still dropping. Our trade balance was up to $2.3 billion. The cedi remained relatively stable. Indeed, the number of our total revenues that we used to service our debt had dropped from the 2018 spike of 73% to 58.9% by December 2019,” he outlined.



The presentation by the finance minister is in fulfilment of Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and Regulation 24 of the Public Financial Management Regulations (L.I. 2378).



