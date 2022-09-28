Economy on upswing despite numerous shocks – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that Ghana’s economy is on an upward trajectory despite the shocks that hit the economy.



According to him, the statistics show that the country can confront the challenges ahead.



He was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.



“Overall, our growth outturn of 3.4% and 4.8% in Q1 and Q2 of 2022 respectively, coupled with modest improvements in our fiscal position, suggests our economy is gradually on the upswing despite the numerous shocks we have faced over the past two years. These figures demonstrate that in spite of recent challenges, there has been economic growth, modest as the gains so far may be,” he said.



Ofori-Atta also stated that global external shocks have negatively affected the country’s balance of payment position.



“Undoubtedly, global risks remain on the horizon, including a strengthening US dollar and higher interest rates which negatively affect external borrowing,” he noted.



The government is however finalizing its post-COVID-19 economic programme with the IMF.







