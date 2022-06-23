Economy must be better managed - Joyce Mogtari

Business News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Ofori-Atta gives account on government's COVID-19 expenditure



GH¢54.34 million spent on free food during lockdown, Ofori-Atta



How much is Data Bank paid for transaction advice to government, Joyce Mogtari quizzes



Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has charged Ghanaians to request better management of the local economy from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She added that Ghanaians must also demand how much Ken Ofori-Atta's bank - Data Bank - has been paid for transaction advice to government.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari attributed the rise in inflation and other economic woes of the country to the mismanagement of the economy by the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking on TV3's New Day show on Thursday, June 23, 2022, she said, “Inflation is an all-time high, the highest in 18 years, the hardship on the good people of Ghana especially the poor, the social protection, we don’t know what is happening to them.”



“Let us demand that the economy will be better managed. Let's demand how much the Finance Minister’s bank Data Bank has been paid for the transaction advises it has given,” she added.



Her comment comes on the back of the Finance Minister's appearance before parliament on Wednesday, June 22 to answer questions on government's COVID-19 expenditure.



Ken Ofori-Atta in his address in parliament said government spent a total of GH¢54.34 million to provide hot and dry food to people within areas such as Accra, Kumasi and Kasoa during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.



According to him, a total of 3,214,723 persons benefited from the free food.



